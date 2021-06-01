Gary Clemens

NELIGH — Services for Gary D. Clemens, 86, Neligh, are pending at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. He died Monday, May 31, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
OAKDALE — Services for Audrey Thiemann, 71, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Laura L. Straight, 60, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Joyce I. Sackville, 82, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Monday, May 31, 2021, at Premier Estates of Pierce.
O’NEILL — Services for Frank Soukup, 93, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.
NORFOLK — Services for Marvin R. Stueckrath, 78, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Private graveside services for Brenda Linn Livingston, 84, Omaha, formerly of Atkinson, will be Friday, June 4, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
O’NEILL — Services for Bob Koci, 89, Chambers, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Wayne Owens will officiate.
OAKDALE — Services for Barbara Roland, 55, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at the Oakdale Community Center. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.
RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Cynthia S. McDonald, 65, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. The Rev. Trudy Powell will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery at Neligh.