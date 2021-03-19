Gary Brummond

Services for Gary W. Brummond, 79, Thousand Palms, Calif., formerly of Pilger, will be at a later date. He died Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home.
Tags
In other news
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Judy Steffen, 80, of the Lazy River Acres area near Niobrara are pending at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview. She died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
O’NEILL — Services for Kenneth “Ike” Van Every, 94, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 22, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in the Page Cemetery with military rites by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93 and the Page Ameri…
LINCOLN — Services for LeRoy L. Wiegert, 85, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 22, at Faith Lutheran Church in Lincoln. Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
Services for Gary W. Brummond, 79, Thousand Palms, Calif., formerly of Pilger, will be at a later date. He died Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home.
NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy J. Hill, 83, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Terry Dalton, 73, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at his residence.
FREMONT — Memorial services for Norma J. Leland, 89, Fremont, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Shari Schwedhelm will officiate with burial in the Norwegian Cemetery near Wisner.
TILDEN — Services for Caroline Swieter, 84, Brighton, Colo., will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Conley Shelander will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
BASSETT — Private memorial services for Delbert “Don” Lear, 75, Kearney, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bassett. Inurnment will be in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.