Gary Bruhn

NORFOLK — Gary R. Bruhn, 64, Norfolk, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk. No services are planned. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for C. Dale Carter, 87, Battle Creek, will be at a later date. Private inurnment will be in the Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.
NELIGH — Services for Dewayne R. Voborny, 85, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars…
NORFOLK — Services for Eldon G. Mundorf, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine.
WAYNE — Services for Frederick A. “Fritz” Temme, 93, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
HARTINGTON — Marge R. Miller, 94, Hartington, died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
EWING — Services for Dorothy Lambert, 94, rural Ewing, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Bethany Presbyterian Church in rural Ewing. Burial will be in the Valley View Cemetery.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Jan Claussen, 84, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.
STANTON — Services for Patric D. Brechbill, 58, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton.
O’NEILL — Services for Edward J. Boyle, 93, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by the O’Neill American Legion Post 93.