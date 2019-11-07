Gary Brabec

LEIGH — Services for Gary L. Brabec, 68, Leigh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leigh. The Revs. Eric Olsen and Rod Kneifl will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Saturday.
1951-2019
Gary Lambert Brabec died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Columbus Community Hospital, surrounded by his family, after battling cancer.
Gary was born Feb. 24, 1951, to Lambert and Ann (Cisler) Brabec. He attended Leigh Community School and graduated in 1969.
On Aug. 31, 1974, Gary married Charmayne Baumert at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Church in Clarkson. They made their home north of Leigh on the family farm. During his lifetime, his love of farming showed as he grew crops and raised livestock. He was always ready to help a neighbor and was never afraid of hard work. He also drove a school bus to many different activities.
Gary was a member of the Rural Fire Board, a founding member of the Leigh Knights of Columbus Council 9898 and an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leigh.
Gary was always ready to visit with neighbors and friends. His stories, especially those of his children and grandchildren, lit up his life.
He is survived by his spouse, Charmayne of Leigh; his children and grandchildren, Andy (April) Brabec, Dylan, Carter and Sadie of Madison; Nathan (Miranda) Brabec, Sage, Madden, Atley and Brixton of Wood River; Dustin (Melissa) Brabec, Abbi and Natalie of Leigh; Josh (Ashly) Brabec, Alissa, Logan and Memphis of O’Neill; Jake (Debbie) Brabec, Jack, Kaylee, Easton and Kash of Richland; Jordan (Becky) Brabec, Blake, Brittin and Axton of Howells; Kyle (Whitney) Brabec, Cambree, Weslie and Bexlie of Leigh; Alisha (Justin) Svehla, Kendrik and McCoy of Leigh; Blake Brabec of Leigh; a brother, Gene (Marge) Brabec of Clarkson; a sister, Joan Brabec of Clarkson; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lambert and Ann Brabec.
Memorials will be directed to family wishes. Lunch following committal will be at the Leigh High School.