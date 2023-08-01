 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gary Bowers

Gary Bowers

HARTINGTON — Gary L. Bowers, 79, Hartington, died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington and will continue on Thursday an hour prior to services.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

1944-2023

Gary Lee was born on March 6, 1944, in Norfolk to Bernie and Irene Johanna (Weddingfeld) Bowers. He grew up in Winside and graduated from Winside High School in 1963. After high school, Gary began working for Kansas-Nebraska Energy which later became Kinder Morgan. Gary moved to Hartington and worked for KN Energy for 39 years until he retired at the age of 58.

Gary married Barbara Ann Tycz on Oct. 19, 1988, in Hartington and their wedding was blessed in the Catholic church on May 20, 2015.

Gary was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer and card player. He spent many hours with his “hunting and fishing buddies” over the years — Darrell Kathol, Gene Wohlman, Frannie Dreesen, Gene Kathol, Dan Kathol, Bill Christiansen and Tom Cobler to name a few. He loved to fish with Bill Christiansen, Roger Merkel, Bob Schumacher and Leo Schulte.

Gary also liked to go to the casino and attend horse races. Gary enjoyed having coffee with the guys on a daily basis. He was an avid sports fan, following the Huskers, Yankees and loved watching sports on TV.

Gary had a standing golf tee time at noon on Saturdays. He golfed with Vern Neuhalfen, Gerry Hoffart, Bob Schumacher, Merlin Weddingfeld, Mitch Miller and Tom Cobler.

Gary always had a knack for remembering everyone’s shots and scores for each hole and round. Maybe to make sure everyone was being honest. Ha. Gary did play softball in his younger years during the Hartington men’s league years. He also enjoyed spending time with Barb, his daughters, his grandkids and his siblings and their families.

Gary is survived by his spouse, Barb of Hartington; four daughters, Pam (Doug) Schlaefli of Tabor, S.D., Penny (Norm) Pinkelman of Columbus, Paula (John) Buhrmann of Lincoln and Bernice (Adam) Yilk of Plainview; eight grandchildren, Amanda Pinkelman and Patrick Ducey, Michael Gall, Kyland Pinkelman, Paige Gall, Zachary Schlaefli, Jameson Yilk, McKenzie Yilk and Brynlee Yilk; one great-granddaughter, Zoey McKamy; a sister, Karen Hartmann of Winside; brother Dennis (Lois) Bowers of Winside; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Bernie and Irene Bowers; brother Larry (Shirley) Bowers; brother-in-law Owen “Tuffy” Hartmann; and niece Tami Hartmann.

Tags

In other news

Orville Anderson

Orville Anderson

HOSKINS — Orville G. Anderson, 95, Hoskins, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

Andrew Lingenfelter

Andrew Lingenfelter

PLAINVIEW — Services for Andrew J. Lingefelter, 37, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the Plainview United Church of Christ. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Lillian Kimble

Lillian Kimble

NORFOLK — Services for Lillian J. Kimble, 100, of Randolph, formerly of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., Norfolk. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Susan Hoppel

Susan Hoppel

NORFOLK — Services for Susan K. Hoppel, 76, Lincoln, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Susan Hoppel died Friday, July 28, 2023, at Bryan LGH West in Lincoln.

John Gross

John Gross

John B. Gross passed away at Bryan East Hospital on the morning of June 27, 2023, at the age of 75 years, 1 month and 16 days of a lingering illness.

Alan Beller

Alan Beller

LINDSAY — Services for Alan N. Beller, 88, formerly of Lindsay, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Stan Schmitt will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Donna Lerum

Donna Lerum

PLAINVIEW — Services for Donna Lerum, 94, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Ronald Eilers

Ronald Eilers

SPENCER — Services for Ronald Eilers, 78, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Ronald Eilers died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Gary Bowers

Gary Bowers

HARTINGTON — Gary L. Bowers, 79, Hartington, died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara