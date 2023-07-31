Gary Bowers

HARTINGTON — Gary L. Bowers, 79, Hartington, died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
SPENCER — Services for Ronald Eilers, 78, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Ronald Eilers died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
BRISTOW — A celebration of life for Roger Danielson, 67, Bristow, will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Bristow Hall in Bristow.
PILGER — Joan (Hill) Carson passed away early Sunday morning, July 9, 2023. She was just nine days shy of her 95th birthday.
WAUSA — Services for Conrad Landholm, 69, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
WISNER — Services and Masonic rites for Richard Breitkreutz, 99, of Wisner will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner with the Rev. Chuck Rager officiating. Burial with military honors will be at the Wisner Cemetery.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Andrew J. Lingefelter, 37, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the Plainview United Church of Christ. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
NORFOLK — Services for Lillian J. Kimble, 100, of Randolph, formerly of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., Norfolk. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Norman R. Downes, 69, Norfolk, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
PLAINVIEW — A celebration of life for Darrel Blunck, 67, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at The Bud Barn, 86675 539 Ave., in Plainview.