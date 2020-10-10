You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gary Blessen

Gary Blessen

COLUMBUS — Services for Gary Blessen, 74, Creston, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located 12.5 miles north of Columbus. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus and will continue an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church, where there will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

He died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his home in Creston.

———

Gary Blessen was born Feb. 6, 1946, in Platte County, to Ernie and Elsie (Hellbusch) Blessen. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Columbus. Gary attended St. John’s Lutheran Grade School, graduated from Creston High School and attended Norfolk Junior College, and graduated from Kearney State College.

On Feb. 14, 1970, Gary was united in marriage to Judy Korte at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus.

Gary taught school for a number of years. He taught in Schuyler Public, Creston Public, Guardian Angels in West Point, Platte Center Public, Snyder Public and finally at Leigh Community Schools. In between his teaching and coaching jobs, Gary partnered with Bob Kapels to open K-B Lumber in Creston. His construction expertise led to many jobs in the area throughout his lifetime. Construction was truly one of his many talents.

In his retirement years, Gary did many side jobs including being a delivery driver for Highview in Leigh. Gary loved hunting, fishing, softball, baseball and golf. In earlier years, Gary served as mayor of Creston and was a member of the Lions Club. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, and Zion Lutheran Church in Leigh.

Gary is survived by his spouse, Judy Blessen of Creston; four daughters, Dyan (Monte) McMullin of La Vista, Jody Blessen of Springfield, Kristi (Chad) Settje of Creston and Robin (Josh) Urban of Leigh; his grandchildren: Dylan and Macy McMullin; Reagan, Kennedy, Baylee, Brynn and Bergan Settje; and Ella, Emersyn, Eisley and Isaiah Urban; his brothers, Jim (Fran) Blessen and Gene (Carol) Blessen; his sisters, Marvella (Gene) Borgmann and Bev (Steve) Wolverton; his sisters-in-law, Kathy (Kenny) Macken and Monette (Dennis) Osten; and a brother-in-law, Jerry (Nancy) Korte.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Elsie Blessen; a son, Jay Blessen; his parents-in-law, Paul and Adella (Cattau) Korte; and a brother-in-law, Terry Scheffler.

Memorials are suggested as those of the family choice. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook Page. Broadcast will begin approximately five minutes prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

Tags

In other news

Dora Menning

Dora Menning

ORCHARD — A memorial gathering will be held for Dora L. Menning, 64, Orchard, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Cornerstone Bible

Oral Redlinger

Oral Redlinger

NORFOLK — Services for Oral Redlinger, 67, Norfolk, are Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m. at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohmen will be officiating. The visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Burial will be in Prospect H…

William Murphy

William Murphy

WISNER — Services for William “Bill” Murphy, 83, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.

Dorothy Janousek

Dorothy Janousek

CLARKSON — Services for Dorothy Janousek, 90, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Stanley Schmit will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

George Dudley

George Dudley

NORFOLK — Services for George R. Dudley, 93, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals. He died on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Gary Blessen

Gary Blessen

COLUMBUS — Services for Gary Blessen, 74, Creston, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located 12.5 miles north of Columbus. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Katie Stapleton

Katie Stapleton

NORFOLK — Services for Katie A. Stapleton, 23, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Oral Redlinger

Oral Redlinger

NORFOLK — Services for Oral Redlinger, 67, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Colonial Manor of Randolph.

Thomas Dillon

Thomas Dillon

Services for Thomas G. “Matt” Dillon, 87, Hollywood, Md., will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Chapel in Leonardtown, Md. The Rev. David Beaubien will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Fulton, S.D.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara