Gary Blakeman, 87, died peacefully at his home in Sumter, S.C., on Aug. 18, 2023.
1936-2023
Born Aug. 16, 1936, in Norfolk, he was the son of Kenneth and LaVerne Blakeman. He was preceded in death by his brother, Glen. He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl (Jeff) Ehlers of Phoenix, Ariz., and Lori (Jim) Targonski of Waxhaw, N.C.; his six grandchildren, Megan (Tyler) Gotshall, Joshua (Kenzie) Ehlers, Emily (Clint) Leavitt, Blake (Caroline) Targonski, Caroline Targonski and Connor Targonski; and one great-grandchild.
His former spouse, Delores Blakeman, is a resident of Scottsdale, Ariz. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in South Korea. His work history included 18 years with Singer-American Meter in Nebraska City and Philadelphia, Pa. He relocated to Sumter in 1980 with Becton Dickinson until his retirement in 1997.
Following retirement, he served as a contract consultant with BD for eight years, serving the company on a worldwide basis.
A private memorial celebration will be at a future date. Honoring his and his family’s passion for education and leadership development, memorials may be made to Garuna Ministries, a non-profit charity that trains church workers and builds Christian schools in Southeast Asia, in lieu of flowers. The ministry is based in Arizona (www.garuna.org) at 11034 N. 36th St., Phoenix, AZ 85028.
