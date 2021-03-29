Gary Bellingtier

NORFOLK — Services for Gary A. Bellingtier, 73, of Battle Creek are pending with Home for Funerals.
He died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 1 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA... * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage and Johnson. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon, becoming northwesterly at 15 to 25 with gusts to 45 mph between 8 PM and 1 AM. * Relative Humidity...15 to 25 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lee R. Smith, 70, of Pierce will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 2, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Gordon Bruce officiating. Inurnment will be held at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rites will be provided by t…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dixie J. Wiedeman, 87, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Inurnment at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery will occur at a later time.
ALBION — Services for Shirley M. Genrich, 98, of Albion will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 2, at the Church of Christ, Albion, with Rick Eldred officiating. Interment will be at West Cedar Valley Cemetery, Elgin.
ORCHARD — Graveside services for Edith L. Holbrook, 103, of Stuart, will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 2, at the Orchard City Cemetery in Orchard.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Marjorie M. (Richtig) Scholl, 76, of Norfolk will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Ted Coler will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Home for Funerals.
STANTON — Memorial services for Arnold M. “Butch” Vollbrecht, 75, of Stanton will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Robert Schlismann will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Gary A. Bellingtier, 73, of Battle Creek are pending with Home for Funerals.
NORFOLK — Services are pending for Marjorie M. (Richtig) Scholl, 76, Norfolk, with the Home for Funerals. She died on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
SPENCER — Services for Wesley Sedivy, 87, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Butte Healthcare in Butte.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.