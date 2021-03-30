Gary Bellingtier

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary A. Bellingtier, 73, of Battle Creek will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate.
Visitation with family will be one hour prior to service at the chapel.
He died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1948-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website.
Gary Alan was born March 2, 1948, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to George and Mildred (Carey) Bellingtier. Gary graduated from Fort Dodge Senior High School where he played baseball, basketball, football and track. After graduation from high school, he attended Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, Iowa, for two years on a baseball scholarship. His outgoing personality and ability to talk to anyone was perfect for his lifelong career in sales.
On Sept. 9, 1966, Gary married Kristine L. “Kris” Pingel at the St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Gary was an avid golfer and fisherman. He was the founder of the Northeast Nebraska Senior Golf Association (NENSGA). He attended Faith Community Church in O’Neill and was a member of the Lions Club where he recently was awarded Lion of the Year for 2019-2020.
He is survived by his wife, Kris; daughter Karen Acker of Park Rapids, Minn.; son Greg (Connie) Bellingtier of Elgin; grandchildren Alex Acker, Emily Acker, Katelyn (Lance) Vakoc and Grady Bellingtier; one great-granddaughter due in May; sister Sharon (Cliff) Perkins of Fort Dodge, Iowa; brother Dennis Bellingtier of Lancaster, Pa.; mother-in-law Georgia Pingel of Cedar Falls, Iowa; sisters and brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Robert Pingel. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.