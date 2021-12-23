You have permission to edit this article.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Gary H. Ashby, 86, of Newman Grove will be 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 24, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion, with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove, Navy Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 5- 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.

Gary Ashby died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

1935-2021

Gary Hankerson Ashby, son of Roy H. and Lucille Marie (Casselman) Ashby, was born July 8, 1935, at home on the family farm in Pierce County, north of Meadow Grove. The family later moved to Newman Grove where Gary attended Newman Grove Public School through the 10th grade.

On July 7, 1953, Gary was inducted into the United States Navy. He served honorably until his discharge on June 1, 1956. Following his honorable discharge, Gary continued living and working in California before moving to Columbus, where he worked Behlen Manufacturing. Gary then moved to Colorado where he worked on a traveling crew that erected microwave towers and steel buildings. Gary returned to Newman Grove and worked for Lindsay Manufacturing in their tire plant. Later, he began working for the City of Newman Grove. His final job, which was also his most fulfilling, was working at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home doing maintenance and he retired in 2006.

Gary loved to fish and was an avid bird watcher. Although he liked many songbirds, there were others that he did not care for. Gary had his kitchen window set up so that he could watch his bird feeders and the birds that enjoyed them. If a bird came that he did not like, he always had his rifle ready to eliminate them. Gary also enjoyed gardening and raising flowers. He was a member of the American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove. Although Gary was not a member of a church, he was a believer in his savior Jesus Christ.

Gary is survived by his siblings, Larry (Lorraine) Ashby of Newman Grove and Linda (Jim) Scheffler of St. Edward; sister-in-law Lucy Ashby of Hooper; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Patricia (Harry) Dreifurst and Velma (Donald Dreifurst) Schupe; brother Lyle Ashby; niece Sandra Szelag; and nephew Tim Ashby.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

