Gary Appel

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Gary A. Appel, 68, Hoskins, will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
1953-2021
Gary died at Faith Regional Health Services on Nov. 30, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Gary was born on July 28, 1953, in Fremont, the son of Elmer and Letha (Bernstrauch) Appel. He lived in Fort Calhoun until he was 5, when he moved with his aunt and uncle to a farm near Randolph. Later, they moved to a farm near Hoskins. He attended Randolph High School and Winside High School, where he graduated in 1971.
On June 30, 1972, Gary married Darlene Larsen in West Point. To this union, four daughters were born.
Gary entered into the workforce after graduating, working at Midwest Beef, Richmond Willhoy Construction and then Nucor Steel, where he worked for 33 years until his first retirement in 2005. He stayed retired for about six months before he went to work at Norfolk Iron & Metal as a truck driver. Then he worked for Charter Steel in Cleveland, Ohio, before he became a traveling maintenance consultant for American Axel in Wisconsin, Nebraska, Alabama and South Carolina. He finished his career in Hastings at Floserve, retiring in September 2019. Gary took great pride in his work and received many achievements and awards over the years.
Gary was a devoted spouse, father, grandfather and friend to many. He enjoyed being outside tinkering with small engines and working on the many projects he had going. He loved going on road trips to buy new projects and never sold anything; it all became part of his collection. He was the one who had a solution to everything. He knew how to fix anything and had the best advice.
He loved spending time with his grandkids, and you could be sure to see him at their activities cheering them on.
Gary was the truest cowboy you will ever meet. You’d never see him without a denim shirt, blue jeans, boots and his hat. He loved collecting guns, watching old westerns and riding horses.
Gary is survived by his spouse of 49 years, Darlene; their four daughters and their spouses, Becky (Erich) Deitenbeck of St. Charles, Iowa, Belinda (Juan) Martinez of Norfolk, Buffy (Damon) Shrauner of Sioux City, Iowa, and Kelly (Larry) Schutt of Hoskins; his grandchildren, Jazmin (Shay) and Johnny (Bailey) Martinez, Gavin, Hadleigh and Aftyn Schutt, Benjamin and Caroline Deitenbeck and Evan Shrauner; great-grandchildren Brynn and Randall Kirby and one due in February; a sister, Karen (Gene) Vincent of Missouri; brothers Roger (Marilyn) Appel of Cuenca, Ecuador, and Butch (Pat) Appel of Omaha; a sister-in-law, Patty Appel of Fort Calhoun; many nieces, nephews and countless friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; grandparents; aunts; uncles; two brothers, Sam Appel and Doug Appel; and three nephews, Patrick, Jason and Joseph.
