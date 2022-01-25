ROYAL — Private graveside services for Garth C. Dawson, 88, Bellevue, will be at the Royal Cemetery in Royal.
Garth Dawson died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Accura Healthcare of Stanton, Iowa.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
———
Garth Clark Dawson served as police chief in Norfolk from 1964 to 69.
He was preceded in death by his spouses, Rita and Bonnie, and son Mark. Survivors include his children: Todd Dawson and spouse Geri of Omaha, Christina Damato and spouse Mike of Fleming Island, Fla., and Carrie Owen and spouse Cliff of Red Oak, Iowa.
Condolences can be left at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.