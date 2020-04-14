Garth Carr

SPRINGVIEW — Private graveside services for Garth D. “Buck” Carr, 90, Springview, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 17, at Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview. Military flag presentation will be by Springview American Legion Post 98.
Limited visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. A drive-through viewing will be from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Friday at the cemetery.
He died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Rock County Hospital Long-Term Care Facility in Bassett.
Hoch Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.