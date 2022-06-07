 Skip to main content
Garry Wilson

SPENCER — Services for Garry Wilson, 86, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Garry Wilson died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

In other news

Donald LeRoy

NIOBRARA — Services for Donald LeRoy, 75, Omaha, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Ponca Agency Building in rural Niobrara. Dwight Howe will officiate with burial in Ponka Cemetery in Niobrara.

Rollie Hank

RAEVILLE — A celebration of life for Rollie Hank, 93, Pierce, will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Raeville Rectory in Raeville.

Donald Olsen

HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Donald M. Olsen, 91, Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 10, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Inurnment will be in Paragon Cemetery in rural Hartington with military honors by the Hartington Veterans of Forei…

Jeremy Gross

RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Jeremy W. Gross, 44, Salina, Kan., formerly of Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 13, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Mike Swanton will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Belden Cemetery. Military honors will be…

Jane Reuss

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jane J. (Kellogg) Reuss, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Michelle Hille

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Michelle A. (Ziemer) Hille, 43, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Sharon Johns

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Sharon Johns, 77, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Michelle Hille

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Michelle A. (Ziemer) Hille, 43, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Daniel Foxhoven

HARTINGTON — Services for Daniel J. Foxhoven, 68, Denver, Colo., formerly of Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Daniel Foxhoven died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Denver Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Denver.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

