SPENCER — Services for Garry Wilson, 86, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Garry Wilson died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
NIOBRARA — Services for Donald LeRoy, 75, Omaha, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Ponca Agency Building in rural Niobrara. Dwight Howe will officiate with burial in Ponka Cemetery in Niobrara.
RAEVILLE — A celebration of life for Rollie Hank, 93, Pierce, will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Raeville Rectory in Raeville.
HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Donald M. Olsen, 91, Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 10, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Inurnment will be in Paragon Cemetery in rural Hartington with military honors by the Hartington Veterans of Forei…
RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Jeremy W. Gross, 44, Salina, Kan., formerly of Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 13, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Mike Swanton will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Belden Cemetery. Military honors will be…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jane J. (Kellogg) Reuss, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Michelle A. (Ziemer) Hille, 43, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Sharon Johns, 77, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Daniel J. Foxhoven, 68, Denver, Colo., formerly of Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Daniel Foxhoven died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Denver Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Denver.