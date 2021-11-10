You have permission to edit this article.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 6 PM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40
to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and west
central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Cross winds will make travel difficult for high profile
vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Garry Vargason

BASSETT — Memorial services for Garry D. Vargason, 74, Bassett, are pending with Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett. Garry Vargason died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Lincoln.

MADISON — Services for Judith M. Rullo, 80, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

NORFOLK — Services for Roger A. Gentzler, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Roger Gentzler died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ronald McCaw, 77, Hartington, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Ronald McCaw died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Services for Fern Hetrick, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Fern Hetrick died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

A celebration of life for Dean Pearson will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Pearson & Company, 7022 E. Main St., in Scottsdale, Ariz. Inurnment will be at time yet to be determined in the spring of 2022 at the Orchard Cemetery in Orchard.

BLOOMFIELD —  Services for Betty Butler, 83, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Betty Butler died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

NORFOLK — Services for Lorene A. “Lori” Pinnt, 73, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

CROFTON — Services for Helen A. Lukens Cory, 93, Yankton, formerly of Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate with burial in St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Bloomfield.

LAUREL — Services for Kathleen Garvin, 76, Dixon, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Kathleen Garvin died Tuesday, Nov. 09, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

