OSMOND — Services for Garry L. Springer, 79, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Garry Springer died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Paul Brader, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Pos…
PENDER — Services for Regina A. “Ginger” Martin, 87, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Pender. Burial wil be in the Rosehill Cemetery in Pender.
WAUSA — Services for Joan Benson, 67, Sioux Falls, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
HICKMAN — A celebration of life for Joan D. Williams, 75, will be 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Mettle Grill in Hickman.
STANTON — Memorial Services for Dallas E. Anders, 93, Stanton, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602…
O’NEILL — Memorial services for John Turpin, 66, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Burial will be at a later date in Hospers, Iowa.
PIERCE — Services for Robert “Bob” Gansebom, 64, Fullerton, formerly of Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton.
WAYNE — Services for Kevin D. Hammer, 66, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Kevin Hammer died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
LINCOLN — Services for Betty J. (Bockelman) Shaw, 88, were Friday at Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St., in Lincoln. Inurnment followed.