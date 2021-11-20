You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Garry Springer

OSMOND — Services for Garry L. Springer, 79, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Garry Springer died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.

Tags

In other news

Paul Brader

Paul Brader

NORFOLK — Services for Paul Brader, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Pos…

Regina Martin

Regina Martin

PENDER — Services for Regina A. “Ginger” Martin, 87, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Pender. Burial wil be in the Rosehill Cemetery in Pender.

Joan Benson

Joan Benson

WAUSA — Services for Joan Benson, 67, Sioux Falls, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Joan Williams

Joan Williams

HICKMAN — A celebration of life for Joan D. Williams, 75, will be 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Mettle Grill in Hickman.

Dallas Anders

Dallas Anders

STANTON — Memorial Services for Dallas E. Anders, 93, Stanton, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602…

John Turpin

John Turpin

O’NEILL — Memorial services for John Turpin, 66, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Burial will be at a later date in Hospers, Iowa.

Robert Gansebom

Robert Gansebom

PIERCE — Services for Robert “Bob” Gansebom, 64, Fullerton, formerly of Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton.

Kevin Hammer

Kevin Hammer

WAYNE — Services for Kevin D. Hammer, 66, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Kevin Hammer died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Betty Shaw

Betty Shaw

LINCOLN — Services for Betty J. (Bockelman) Shaw, 88, were Friday at Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St., in Lincoln. Inurnment followed.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara