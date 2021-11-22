OSMOND — Services for Garry L. Springer, 79, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Osmond.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church.
Garry Springer died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel of Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
1942-2021
Born Sept. 11, 1942, in Kansas City, Mo., Garry Lee Springer was the son of Harry and Louise (Kumm) Springer. He attended rural country district schools and graduated from Osmond High School in 1960. He was confirmed on May 27, 1956, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plainview.
He married Sandra Davids on Feb. 1, 1964, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. The couple lived in Osmond. Gary worked at Hoffman Construction in Plainview and later for Theisen Construction in Osmond as a heavy equipment operator.
Gary bought his first truck in 1967 and partnered with Jody, his son, as S&S Express in Osmond. He enjoyed his family, reading and trucking.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond.
Survivors include his spouse, Sandra Springer of Osmond; sons Brad (Teri) Springer of Des Moines, Iowa, Jody (Shelley) Springer of Breslau; five grandchildren, Kelli Jo Springer, Bret Springer, Dustin Springer, Brianna Springer and Colin Springer; great-grandchildren Sammy Jo Springer, Elliott Springer and a future great-grandson due in May; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Hoffart of Plainview.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Louise; in-laws Harold and Barbara Davids, and a sister-in-law, Shirley Hoffart.
Music will be provided by Corie Clausen and Dillon Bruckner. Hymn selections will be “In The Garden,” “Taste and See,” “Amazing Grace,” “The Supper Of The Lord,” “One Pair Of Hands” and “How Great Thou Art.”
Casketbearers will be Garry’s grandchildren Kelli Jo Springer, Bret Springer, Dustin Springer, Brianna Springer and Colin Springer.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.