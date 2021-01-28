You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Garry Retzlaff

Garry Retzlaff

COLUMBUS — Memorial services for Garry Retzlaff, 69, Columbus, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. The Rev. Cory Burma will officiate.

He died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at his home in Columbus.

 1951-2021

The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Garry L. Retzlaff was born on Sept. 17, 1951, in Norfolk to Gilbert and Pearl (Wichman) Retzlaff. He was baptized and confirmed in O’Neill. He graduated from O’Neill High School.

On Dec. 29, 1973, Garry was united in marriage to Diane Jundt at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The couple moved to Butte in 1975 and to St. Paul in 1990, and then to Columbus in 2013.

Garry worked for the Nebraska Department of Transportation for 37 years in Butte, Spencer and St. Paul, retiring in 2009. His favorite job was plowing snow.

He loved watching college and pro football. He attended all sports involving his children and grandchildren as long as possible.

Garry was a 37-year kidney transplant survivor; of all of his other physical problems, only the kidney never failed.

Garry is survived by his spouse, Diane Retzlaff of Columbus; a daughter, Casey (Jeff) Borgelt of Tilden; two sons, Matthew (Amelia) Retzlaff of Elba and Darren (Jessica) Retzlaff of Columbus; his grandchildren, Jordan Olmscheid, Lauren Spilinek, Kobie Retzlaff, Kristen Retzlaff, Alecia Retzlaff, Logan Adams, Anthony Borgelt, Kaden Retzlaff, Madalynn Retzlaff and Oliver Retzlaff; a sister, Sharma (Gerald) VanEvery of Raymond; his mother-in-law, Mary Jundt of Creighton; nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Garry was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Pearl Retzlaff; a sister, Shari (Ronald) Shaw; and his father-in-law, Bruce Jundt.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

Tags

In other news

Joyann Nathan

Joyann Nathan

NORFOLK — Services for Joyann R. Nathan, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Lloyd Timmerman

Lloyd Timmerman

OSMOND — Services for Lloyd W. Timmerman, 89, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Carl Lilienkamp will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 326,…

Garry Retzlaff

Garry Retzlaff

COLUMBUS — Memorial services for Garry Retzlaff, 69, Columbus, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. The Rev. Cory Burma will officiate.

Wayne Emanuel

Wayne Emanuel

BEEMER —  Memorial services for Wayne Emanuel, 74, Beemer, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. The Rev. Vincent Sunguti will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Scribner.

Norbert Krienert

Norbert Krienert

OSMOND — Services for Norbert Krienert, 101, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Myra Hansen

Myra Hansen

WISNER — Services for Myra Hansen, 99, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.

Linda Krueger

Linda Krueger

PIERCE — Memorial services for Linda L. Krueger, 68, Pierce, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Pierce. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Robert Wilmes

Robert Wilmes

CREIGHTON — Private family services for Robert C. “Bob” Wilmes, 90, Creighton, will be Saturday, Jan. 30, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Martha Frew

Martha Frew

AINSWORTH — Memorial graveside services for Martha E. Frew, 98, Ainsworth, will be at a later date. Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth is in charge of arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara