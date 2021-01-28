COLUMBUS — Memorial services for Garry Retzlaff, 69, Columbus, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. The Rev. Cory Burma will officiate.
He died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at his home in Columbus.
1951-2021
The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.
Garry L. Retzlaff was born on Sept. 17, 1951, in Norfolk to Gilbert and Pearl (Wichman) Retzlaff. He was baptized and confirmed in O’Neill. He graduated from O’Neill High School.
On Dec. 29, 1973, Garry was united in marriage to Diane Jundt at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The couple moved to Butte in 1975 and to St. Paul in 1990, and then to Columbus in 2013.
Garry worked for the Nebraska Department of Transportation for 37 years in Butte, Spencer and St. Paul, retiring in 2009. His favorite job was plowing snow.
He loved watching college and pro football. He attended all sports involving his children and grandchildren as long as possible.
Garry was a 37-year kidney transplant survivor; of all of his other physical problems, only the kidney never failed.
Garry is survived by his spouse, Diane Retzlaff of Columbus; a daughter, Casey (Jeff) Borgelt of Tilden; two sons, Matthew (Amelia) Retzlaff of Elba and Darren (Jessica) Retzlaff of Columbus; his grandchildren, Jordan Olmscheid, Lauren Spilinek, Kobie Retzlaff, Kristen Retzlaff, Alecia Retzlaff, Logan Adams, Anthony Borgelt, Kaden Retzlaff, Madalynn Retzlaff and Oliver Retzlaff; a sister, Sharma (Gerald) VanEvery of Raymond; his mother-in-law, Mary Jundt of Creighton; nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Garry was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Pearl Retzlaff; a sister, Shari (Ronald) Shaw; and his father-in-law, Bruce Jundt.
