...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison,
Stanton and Platte Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Garry D. Vargason

BASSETT — Memorial services for Garry D. Vargason, 74, of Bassett will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Inurnment will follow in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors by Bassett American Legion Post 123.

Garry Vargason died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Lincoln.

BASSETT — Memorial services for Garry D. Vargason, 74, Bassett, are pending with Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett. Garry Vargason died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Lincoln.

CROFTON — Services for Helen A. Lukens Cory, 93, Yankton, formerly of Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate with burial in St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Bloomfield.

A celebration of life for Dean Pearson will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Pearson & Company, 7022 E. Main St., in Scottsdale, Ariz. Inurnment will be at time yet to be determined in the spring of 2022 at the Orchard Cemetery in Orchard.

NORFOLK — Services for Fern L. Hetrick, 96, of Norfolk will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Neil Gately officiating. Burial will be in the Tilden City Cemetery, Tilden.

VERDIGRE — Services for Barbara Bauer, 65, of Verdigre are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.

NORFOLK — Services for Lorene A. “Lori” Pinnt, 73, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

BEEMER — Memorial services for Doris Ehrisman, 71, of Beemer will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer with the Rev. Mike Belinsky officiating. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Lon K. Brandt, 74, of Bloomfield, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Interment will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.

Phyllis Ann (Koch) McArdle, 89, passed away peacefully in her home in Lincoln on Nov. 7, 2021. She was born Aug. 11, 1932, in Madison County, to Louis and Pauline (Dittberner) Koch, and was raised with sister, Shirley, in a country farmhouse where they enjoyed playing with the farm animals, …

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

