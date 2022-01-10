LINDY — Services for Galen R. Stewart, 95, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Galen Stewart died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.