BLOOMFIELD — Services for Galen Stewart, 95, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Galen Stewart died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
In other news
O’NEILL — Services for Pam Tikalsky, 69, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the Cedar Lawn Cemetery in rural Spencer.
NORFOLK —Memorial services for Charles M. “Chuck” Crawford, 45, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Chaplain Peggy Hunke will officiate.
MADISON — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Reznicek, 80, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Patricia Reznicek died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her home in Madison.
MADISON — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Reznicek, 80, Madison, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 t…
NORFOLK — Services for Margaret E. McCutchen, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Glennadine V. Barker, 86, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Jerald L. Brenden, 74, Norfolk, will be at a later date at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Dick Carson, 92, passed away peacefully at his home in Studio City, California, on Dec. 19, 2021, in the loving embrace of family, after a brief illness.
WAYNE — Services for Glennadine V. Barker, 86, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Glennadine Barker died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Providence Medical Center.