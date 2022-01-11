Galen Stewart 1926-2022

LINDY — Services for Galen R. Stewart, 95, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Galen Stewart died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1926-2022
Galen Robert Stewart was born on Nov. 27, 1926, to Sam and Elsie (Hilfiker) Stewart at Bloomfield. Galen grew up on the family farm in the Lindy area. He received his education at the Addison School through the eighth grade. Galen then engaged in farming with his father.
Galen joined the U.S. Army in March 1953 and served in Korea and Guam. While he was in the service, Galen’s nickname was “Cactus.” He often joked that the Korean War had ended because he had arrived. Galen stayed on after the war to help build the airport in Guam. He operated the tractor, scraper and bulldozer until he ended up with an eye infection. Galen was discharged in 1955 and came home to farm with his father.
On March 21, 1958, Galen was united in marriage to Irene M. Nielsen at the Niobrara Lutheran Church parsonage. They were married for 60 years. Galen and Irene farmed most of their lives. Galen served on the board of Husker Pig Co-Op for a number of years. He was a proud farmer and enjoyed his life.
Galen loved to tinker with woodworking. He was an avid football and baseball fan, especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers and St. Louis Cardinals.
Many of Galen’s family members knew him as “Bud.”
Galen is survived by daughters, Marie Stewart of Rapid City, S.D., Karen Stewart of Norfolk and Lynn Stewart of Yankton; a son, Jeffrey (Mayra) Stewart of Sioux City; five grandchildren, Lucas and Kent Michael and Anthony, Evan, and Matthew Stewart; five great-grandchildren, Jayci, Zephaniah, Zoie, Rhylie and Elena; a brother-in-law, John Nielsen of Bloomfield; sister-in-law Kathy Nielsen of Bloomfield; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Irene; parents; brothers LeRoy (Mimmi) Stewart and Lyle (Leola) Stewart; a sister, Mary (Everett) Kuhl; a sister-in-law, Anna (Larry) Broders; and a brother-in-law, Daniel Nielsen.
Galen’s family would like to extend a big thank you to his caregiver family at Bloomfield Good Samaritan Society and to his doctors.