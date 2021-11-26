CROFTON — Services for Galen K. Merchen, 93, Bloomfield, formerly of Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Galen Merchen died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
BURTON — Services for Dee Anne Nilson, 72, Springview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Burton. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.
AINSWORTH — Memorial visitation for Patricia K. Jones, 61, Ainsworth, will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth.
Private services for LeRoy M. Ruppert, 85, will be at a later date. LeRoy Ruppert died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Sun City West, Ariz., after a lengthy illness.
ELSMERE — Memorial services for Johnny D. Cline, 77, rural Valentine, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at the Elsmere Bible Church at Elsmere. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Thomas E. Dover, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Thomas Dover died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Nita M. Meyer, 60, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Christ The Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Annabell Lucilla Shoemaker, 80, passed away peacefully in her home in Woods Cross, Utah, on Nov. 22, 2021.
TILDEN — Susan Dietz, 65, Tilden, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at her residence. No services are planned.
WINSIDE — Memorial service for Joan S. Jensen, 85, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. The Rev. Gately will officiate the service. Private inurnment will be at a later date.