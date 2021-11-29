You have permission to edit this article.
Galen Merchen

CROFTON — Graveside services for Galen K. “Skeeter” Merchen, 93, Bloomfield, formerly of Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Crofton City Cemetery. The Rev. Christina Driver will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by the Crofton American Legion Post 128.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:20 a.m. Friday at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Galen Merchen died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Jim Albers

Jim Albers

WEST POINT — Services for James “Jim” Albers, 90, West Point, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. James Albers died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.

Paul Claussen

Paul Claussen

NORFOLK — Services for Paul W. Claussen, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Kurt Busskohl will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Bloomfield Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Donald Schwarz

Donald Schwarz

MADISON — Services for Donald F. Schwarz, 88, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Burial with military honors will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Roberta Hoesing

Roberta Hoesing

COLERIDGE — Services for Roberta K. Hoesing, 82, Hartington, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Coleridge Community Building in Coleridge. Shannon Arduser will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Marcus Matthews

Marcus Matthews

O’NEILL — Services for Marcus Matthews, 45, Norfolk, that were scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill have been cancelled. Services are now pending in Mississippi.

Rodney Ruppert

Rodney Ruppert

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Rodney L. Ruppert, 66, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Greg Prauner will officiate. Inurnment will be held at the Deer Creek Cemetery, rural Meadow Grove.

Roger Eickhoff

Roger Eickhoff

HARTINGTON — Services for Roger Eickhoff, 76, Menifee, Calif., will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Myron Hassler

Myron Hassler

STANTON — Services for Myron Hassler, 68, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Myron Hassler died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at his home in Stanton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

