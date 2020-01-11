NORFOLK — Private services were held for Gale W. Young, 85, of Norfolk who died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Randall Coffin officiated. Burial will be at a later date at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
1934-2020
Gale Young was born Sept. 14, 1934, in Burke, S.D., to Jarvis and Clara (Blankenfield) Young. He attended grade school at a rural district school near Lucas, S.D.
He married Elaine Weidner on June 6, 1959, in Butte. They celebrated 60 years of marriage.
After school, Gale stayed with his family and worked on the farm. He later met Elaine and after their marriage the couple lived and farmed near Burke. In the early 1960’s, he served in the United States Army Reserves. The family later moved to Verdigre and then to Neligh. He later worked for the Tilden Nursing Home as the department manager, and then for the City of Neligh in which he held various positions. He worked hard all of his life and instilled that work ethic in his children.
Gale enjoyed watching Western shows, tending their garden and many beautiful flower beds. Gale loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild were his pride and joy. Gale had a heart of gold and would do anything he could to help a friend or a stranger in need. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Young of Norfolk; children Tammy Butterfield of Norfolk, Dan Young of Battle Creek, Stan Young of Battle Creek; grandson Nicholas (Nicole) Young and their daughter Adalyn of Norfolk; and granddaughter Taylor Butterfield of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Jarvis and Clara; his older brothers and sisters; and his grandson, Tyler Butterfield.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.