Gale Starkey

OAKDALE — Celebration of life services for Gale S. Starkey, 72, of Oakdale will be 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the American Legion Post 172 in Neligh with Tim Springer officiating. Graveside service with military rites will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 172 of Neligh.
He died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Countryside Home in Madison. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Gale Stewart Starkey was born on Sept. 19, 1948 in Spalding, to Carl and Gwen (Peterson) Starkey. He attended grade school in Spalding, Central City and Mount Downing. He then attended junior high in Tacoma, Wash., and graduated from Central City High School.
On Aug. 16, 1968, he married Patricia Diane Brainard in Stuart and they were blessed with four children during their time together: Ron, Amy, Russ and Rob.
Gale served in the United States Army. He proudly served his country in Vietnam and achieved the rank of sergeant. He was decorated with the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Following an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, he went on to enjoy many years of driving truck until he retired. After retiring, Gale moved to Oakdale to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He loved spending time with his family, going fishing, and taking his grandchildren for rides on his four-wheeler.
Survivors include his loving children, Ron (Becky) Starkey of Oakdale, Amy Kleider of Tilden, Russ Starkey and fiancée Becky Preister of Oakdale, Rob (Corrie) Starkey of Neligh; grandchildren Heather, Anthony, Vanessa, Kayleigh, Karissa, Kristapher, Jade, Austin, Harley, Tony, Mersades, Skylar and Sophie; eight great-grandchildren; brothers Ben (Linda) Starkey of Waverly, Jim (Marllys) Starkey of Beatrice; sisters Regina (Don) Seamann of Norfolk, Mary (Tim) Margritz of Clermont, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gale was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Gwen, and his brother, Scott.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.