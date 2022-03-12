 Skip to main content
Gale Schulz

NORFOLK — Services for Gale L. Schulz, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Jake Bobbie will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.

Gale Schulz died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his residence in Norfolk.

1961-2022

Gale was born on June 21, 1961, in Osmond to Frank and Janice (Doerr) Schulz. Gale was baptized on July 9, 1961, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Gale attended Norfolk Public Schools to the 11th grade.

Gale married Christy Vogel in 1981. The couple lived in Norfolk until divorcing later on. Gale worked at Gillette Dairy and Hiland Roberts in Norfolk in production for 40 years from April 1981 to May 2021.

Gale loved his family and friends. Gale enjoyed fishing, camping, going to the race track, watching NASCAR and working on motors. Gale admired his Camaro and enjoyed working on it when he could. Gale was a real handyman. He enjoyed collecting pictures and artwork of wolves and eagles.

Survivors include sons, Clinton Schulz of Fremont and Kyle Schulz of Creston; parents Frank and Janice Schulz of Norfolk; siblings Stephen Schulz of Bloomfield, Joan (Nelson) Struewe of Kansas City, Mo., Patricia (David) Dreger of Pilger, Shelly Kraft of Brunswick; and many nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

