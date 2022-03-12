NORFOLK — Services for Gale L. Schulz, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Jake Bobbie will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
Gale Schulz died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his residence in Norfolk.
1961-2022
Gale was born on June 21, 1961, in Osmond to Frank and Janice (Doerr) Schulz. Gale was baptized on July 9, 1961, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Gale attended Norfolk Public Schools to the 11th grade.
Gale married Christy Vogel in 1981. The couple lived in Norfolk until divorcing later on. Gale worked at Gillette Dairy and Hiland Roberts in Norfolk in production for 40 years from April 1981 to May 2021.
Gale loved his family and friends. Gale enjoyed fishing, camping, going to the race track, watching NASCAR and working on motors. Gale admired his Camaro and enjoyed working on it when he could. Gale was a real handyman. He enjoyed collecting pictures and artwork of wolves and eagles.
Survivors include sons, Clinton Schulz of Fremont and Kyle Schulz of Creston; parents Frank and Janice Schulz of Norfolk; siblings Stephen Schulz of Bloomfield, Joan (Nelson) Struewe of Kansas City, Mo., Patricia (David) Dreger of Pilger, Shelly Kraft of Brunswick; and many nieces and nephews.
