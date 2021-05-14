CLEARWATER — Services for Gale Rittscher, 79, Clearwater, are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. He died Friday, May 14, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Bill E. Squire, 73, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Aaron Mathis will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, U.S. Navy Honor Guard and American Legio…
NORFOLK — Services for Matthew C. Peters, 31, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date.
VERDIGRE —Services for Doris Hamilton, 91, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate with burial in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dr. Joel Gillespie, 90, rural Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate.
Memorial services for Mary Medema-Shipps, 72, Stanton, formerly of Rowena, S.D.,will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 17, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, S.D.
CLEARWATER — Services for Gale Rittscher, 79, Clearwater, are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. He died Friday, May 14, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
JOHNSTOWN — Memorial graveside services for Darby R. Cook Sr., 50, Johnstown, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, in the East Woodlawn Cemetery at Johnstown. Military honors will be conducted by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.
AINSWORTH — Graveside memorial services for Donald E. Allen, 98, Del Rio, Texas, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 21, in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Bill E. Squire, 73, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Aaron Mathis will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, U.S. Navy Honor Guard and American Legio…