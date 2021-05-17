CLEARWATER — Services for Gale Rittscher, 79, of Elgin will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater with the Rev. Bruce Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
He died Friday, May 14, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Gale Ernest Rittscher was born Dec. 1, 1941, to Ernest and Creta (Caubarrus) Rittscher on the family farm south of Clearwater, where he and his wife made their life together.
Gale was baptized April 1, 1956, at the Antelope Creek Church. He attended country school District 70 and graduated from Neligh High School in 1959. On Feb. 18, 1961, Gale was united in holy matrimony to Shirley Lyons in Sioux City, Iowa.
Gale farmed south of Clearwater, first with his brother, Allan, and then with his son, Jason. He was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Clearwater. Gale loved farming, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, fishing and hunting (especially his elk hunting trips with his brother, Ron), camping, trying unique recipes with his brother, Gordon, watching his son-in-law and grandson race, playing cards in town, swapping gardening tips with his sister, Sharalyn, evening drives to get ice cream for his wife and his dog, “Pugs,” and all Husker sports. Throughout the years, he especially enjoyed watching his children, then grandchildren, and then great-grandchildren play sports and perform in activities.
Gale was well known in the community for his ability to talk to anyone as well as his passion for giving people a hard time. He always had a story, sometimes a slightly tall tale to tell. Gale always went out of his way to help others; he would be the first to lend a helping hand in times of need.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley; children Rhonda (Jim) Kimmel of Norfolk, Renee (Mike) Uldrich of Fairmont, Gay Deanne (George) Funk of Mesa, Ariz., and Jason (Sarah) Rittscher of Elgin; 10 grandchildren: Nic (Sarah) Kimmel, Jordon Uldrich, Chandler (Sabrina) Uldrich and Rachelle Uldrich, Katie, Matthew and Sarah Funk, and Ava, Sophie and Ian Rittscher; two great-grandchildren, Gage Kimmel and Maeli Uldrich; brother Ron (Judy) Rittscher of Gothenburg; sister Sharalyn (Rich) Wells of Brunswick; sisters-in-law Alice Rittscher of Battle Creek, Brenda Rittscher of Clearwater and Lorraine Kallhoff of Omaha; brothers-in-law Jim (Helen) Lyons of Oakdale and Bill (Alice) Lyons of Neligh; along with many nieces and nephews.
Gale was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in law; brothers Allan and Gordon; brother-in-law Milton Kallhoff; and grandson Andrew Kimmel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.