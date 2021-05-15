You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gale Rittscher

CLEARWATER — Services for Gale Rittscher, 79, Clearwater, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater with the Rev. Bruce Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.

Gale died on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

William Drees

William Drees

CLARKSON — Services for William J. “Bill” Drees, 74, Clarkson, will be at 6 p.m. Monday, May 24, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Matthew Gutowski will officiate. Private inurnment will be in Iowa at a later date. Military rites will be conducted at the church.

Gale Rittscher

Gale Rittscher

CLEARWATER — Services for Gale Rittscher, 79, Clearwater, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater with the Rev. Bruce Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Snide…

Steven Mattern

Steven Mattern

PLAINVIEW — Services for Steven L. Mattern, 61, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the First United Congregation Church of Christ in Plainview. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in the Grimton Cemetery of rural Orchard.

Arlene Hegemann

Arlene Hegemann

HOWELLS — Services for Arlene Hegemann, 94, formerly of Howells, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 17, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells with the Rev. Stan Schmit as celebrant. Burial will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery with lunch following at the Howells Catholi…

Bill Squire

Bill Squire

NORFOLK — Services for Bill E. Squire, 73, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Aaron Mathis will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, U.S. Navy Honor Guard and American Legio…

Matthew Peters

Matthew Peters

NORFOLK — Services for Matthew C. Peters, 31, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date.

Doris Hamilton

Doris Hamilton

VERDIGRE —Services for Doris Hamilton, 91, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate with burial in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Verdigre.

Joel Gillespie

Joel Gillespie

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dr. Joel Gillespie, 90, rural Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate.

Mary Medema-Shipps

Mary Medema-Shipps

Memorial services for Mary Medema-Shipps, 72, Stanton, formerly of Rowena, S.D.,will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 17, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara