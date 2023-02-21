ROYAL — A celebration of life for Gale D. Jones, 66, Norfolk, formerly of Neligh, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Royal Auditorium in Royal. Private burial will be at 4 p.m. in the Royal Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Gale Jones died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at the Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
1956-2023
Gale Dean Jones was born in Tilden on Aug. 21, 1956, to Leon and Norma (Holm) Jones. He was a graduate of Neligh Oakdale High School in 1974. He graduated from Northeast Community College in 1976. He then attended Kearney State College and earned his bachelor of arts degree in 1979 and his bachelor of fine arts in 1980.
After graduation, Gale moved to Missouri and worked at the Lake of the Ozarks drawing caricatures for tourists. He then began working at the 7 Seas Port of Fine Art as a resident artist. He then returned to Norfolk, where he owned and operated Ravenwood Fine Arts Gallery Studio and Framing for 30-plus years until selling in 2019.
Since 1981, he waged a private war against severe diabetic retinopathy, kidney disease, and hypertension having been a diabetic since the age 9. Through all the adversities, he faced, he did not let that deter his love for art.
He worked with various medians of art, watercolors, acrylic, graphite and one of his most unique specialties were his woven watercolors in which in this process he painted two pictures and then stripping one vertically and one horizontally. He then combined them into one composite work by weaving the two together. Another of his most recent techniques the past couple years was painting on turkey feathers.
Throughout his career, he won multiple awards both nationally and internationally. In 2001, Gale received a kidney-pancreas transplant thus ending the need for insulin injection the past 36 years and peritoneal dialysis four times a day in the past several years.
Gale will be remembered for his kind and gentle ways, always willing to help others in need. Yet, through life he never complained and always had a smile on his face. He will be missed dearly by family and friends.
Gale was preceded in death by his father, Leon Jones; brother Larry Jones; and niece Angela Sonnenfelt.
He is survived by his mother, Norma Jones of Neligh; sisters Cheryl (Gary) Kaczor of Ewing, Glenda (Steve) Sonnenfelt of Oakdale and Karen (Randy) Furstenau of Stuart, Iowa; brother Gary L. Jones of Royal; sister-in-law Brenda Jones of Madison; along with many other family and friends.
Casual dress is requested. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorial may be directed to the family for their discretion.