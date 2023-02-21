 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY
TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa and east central and
northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as
low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

ROYAL — A celebration of life for Gale D. Jones, 66, Norfolk, formerly of Neligh, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Royal Auditorium in Royal. Private burial will be at 4 p.m. in the Royal Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Gale Jones died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at the Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

1956-2023

Gale Dean Jones was born in Tilden on Aug. 21, 1956, to Leon and Norma (Holm) Jones. He was a graduate of Neligh Oakdale High School in 1974. He graduated from Northeast Community College in 1976. He then attended Kearney State College and earned his bachelor of arts degree in 1979 and his bachelor of fine arts in 1980.

After graduation, Gale moved to Missouri and worked at the Lake of the Ozarks drawing caricatures for tourists. He then began working at the 7 Seas Port of Fine Art as a resident artist. He then returned to Norfolk, where he owned and operated Ravenwood Fine Arts Gallery Studio and Framing for 30-plus years until selling in 2019.

Since 1981, he waged a private war against severe diabetic retinopathy, kidney disease, and hypertension having been a diabetic since the age 9. Through all the adversities, he faced, he did not let that deter his love for art.

He worked with various medians of art, watercolors, acrylic, graphite and one of his most unique specialties were his woven watercolors in which in this process he painted two pictures and then stripping one vertically and one horizontally. He then combined them into one composite work by weaving the two together. Another of his most recent techniques the past couple years was painting on turkey feathers.

Throughout his career, he won multiple awards both nationally and internationally. In 2001, Gale received a kidney-pancreas transplant thus ending the need for insulin injection the past 36 years and peritoneal dialysis four times a day in the past several years.

Gale will be remembered for his kind and gentle ways, always willing to help others in need. Yet, through life he never complained and always had a smile on his face. He will be missed dearly by family and friends.

Gale was preceded in death by his father, Leon Jones; brother Larry Jones; and niece Angela Sonnenfelt.

He is survived by his mother, Norma Jones of Neligh; sisters Cheryl (Gary) Kaczor of Ewing, Glenda (Steve) Sonnenfelt of Oakdale and Karen (Randy) Furstenau of Stuart, Iowa; brother Gary L. Jones of Royal; sister-in-law Brenda Jones of Madison; along with many other family and friends.

Casual dress is requested. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorial may be directed to the family for their discretion.

CREIGHTON — Services for Scott McManigal, 69, Center, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Creighton Community Center, 408 Rice St., in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery.

KEARNEY — Karen Rieke Widhalm, 80, passed away surrounded by family Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

CREIGHTON — Services for Scott McManigal, 69, Center, will be 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at the Creighton Community Center. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Darla Rae I. Bauer, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

HARTINGTON — Services for Gerald F. “Jerry” Hochstein, 89, Hartington, were 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating.

PLAINVIEW — Services for Walter J. Friedrich, 91, Plainview, were 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Danish Cemetery in rural Plainview.

STANTON — Services for Jeanette Throckmorton, 79, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals–Stanton.

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Monette K. Pritchett, 65, Sioux Falls, S.D., will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with burial at a later date.

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Leonard Wostrel, 84, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview at a later date. Military honors will be provided by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

