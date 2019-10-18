Gailyn Wilcox

NORFOLK — Services for Gailyn L. Wilcox, 73, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his residence in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Mildred L. Gaskill, 97, Norfolk, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.
WAYNE — Services for Shirley M. Bergt, 94, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne
HARTINGTON — Services for Gerald Konken, 76, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City.
ELGIN — Services for Nancy H. Norton, 86, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Glenn Loy will officiate. Burial will be in West Cedar Valley Cemetery near Elgin.
HOSKINS — Services for Tom J. Brockmann, 59, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in the Hoskins City Cemetery.
WEST POINT — Memorial services for Cheryl “Cherrie” (Rabe) Schuetze, 65, Orange Park, Fla., will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point. The Rev. Mitch Shemek will officiate. Burial will be at Zion-St. John’s Cemetery in rural Wisner.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jeffery A. Trudell, 52, San Marcos, Texas, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate.
STUART — Services for Joyce A. Tielke, 81, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.