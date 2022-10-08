NORFOLK — Services for Gailen Clyde, 65, Hoskins, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Gailen Clyde died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for William D. “Bill” Miller, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor …
ALBION — Services for Gaye L. Garder, 81, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Immanuel-Zion (South Branch) Church in rural Albion. Vicar Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Burial will be in North Branch (East) Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Myrna E. Amen, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Victory Road Evangelical Free Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Memorial service for Donna M. Koerting, 85, of Norfolk will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
CREIGHTON — Services for Jackie Block, 97, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.
TILDEN — Services for Shirley Petersen, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.
MADISON — Services for Alvin D. Schroeder, 75, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. Military rites will be conducted by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, Ameri…
TILDEN — Services for Shirley Petersen, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.
WAHOO — Ronnie Joe (Slosser) Patz, 49, Lincoln, died Aug. 29, 2022. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Sunrise Cemetery in Wahoo.