Gailen Clyde

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gailen L. Clyde, 65, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Christopher Asbury will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel.
1957-2022
Gailen L. Clyde entered into eternal rest on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
He was born March 19, 1957, in O’Neill to Richard and Delores (Mott) Clyde. Gailen grew up in O’Neill and graduated from O’Neill High School in 1976.
On Sept. 10, 1977, Gailen was united in marriage to Cindy Mathis of Atkinson. Born from this union were three boys: Shaun, Corey and Chad. Gailen and Cindy were united in marriage for 45 years.
He is survived by his spouse, Cindy Clyde; sons Shaun (Jessica) Clyde, Corey (Tristan) Clyde and Chad (Crystal) Clyde; eight grandchildren: Jaceyff, Tierney, Corstan, Tiarrah, Boe, Bently, Braxton and Ryleigh; siblings Georgetta (Randy) King, Dick (Judy) Clyde, Danny Clyde and Mike Clyde; numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.
Gailen was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Delores Clyde; infant brother; parents-in-law George and Marge Mathis; and two infant grandchildren.
