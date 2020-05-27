O’NEILL — Services for Gail Theye, 83, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at the First Christian Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93 and the American Legion Riders. Private burial will take place at a later date in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
He died Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home in O’Neill.
Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed for the services.