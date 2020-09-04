Gail McElhose

VERDIGRE — Private services for Gail “Butch” McElhose, 71, Verdigre, will be at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate. Public burial services will be at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.
Limited public visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
He died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
———
Gail Ray “Butch” McElhose, son of Gordon and Vlasta (Kves) McElhose, was born Feb. 19, 1949, at Creighton. He attended Verdigre Public School.
Butch was formerly married to Maryann (Masat) McElhose. They were the parents of three children: Kelly, Perry and Tony.
Butch drove a fuel transport truck for many years, taking great pride in his work, which was very important to him. He also found great joy in spending time with his children and grandchildren. Although he was a man of few words, his family always knew that they were loved as evidenced by the special gifts they received on special occasions. Butch had a very caring, giving soul.
Butch liked to keep busy working on various projects and especially enjoyed spending time at his property by the Verdigre Creek. He didn’t stray too far from home, always eager to get back to his home base of Verdigre.
Butch is survived by his sons, Perry (Kelley) McElhose of Lincoln, Kelly (MaryJo) McElhose of Elkhorn and Tony (Becky) McElhose of Waverly; 10 grandchildren, Christian, Maggie, Ben, Emmy, Carter, Isaac, Charlie, Ty, Zach and Delaney; great-grandchild Quentin; sister Donna (Brad) Ives of Kansas; brother Jerry McElhose of Verdigre; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Vlasta; and a brother, Don.