Gail Koch

Gail Anthony Koch, 87, of Spokane, Wash., passed away on Jan 2, 2022.

Gail was born in Raeville in 1934 and grew up in Petersburg. He served in the Army in post-war Japan from 1955-1957. In 1959, he married Marilyn Rotert of Elgin and together raised a family of four children in Norfolk.

Gail was a civil engineer, custom home builder/carpenter, business manager, real estate maintenance supervisor, daycare center and dance studio co-owner, Reliv International Bronze Ambassador, Parish Council President Couple, Marriage Encounter leader couple of NE Nebraska, avid fisherman in Idaho/Alaska/Canada, and self-taught cook.

However, he always said his favorite job was when he was a janitor at a local North Idaho elementary school, where the naughty kids would get sent to work with Gail as janitor after school as the traditional punishment. Before long, the principal complained that now the kids were misbehaving in order to spend more time with Gail!

Gail is survived by his spouse, Marilyn; son Tony (Tona); daughters Lori (Nathan), Mary Jo and Sara; foster daughter Deedee; stepson Rick (Tara), Marilyn’s firstborn son; “adopted” daughter Ruth (Giovanni); grandchildren Gus (Eve), Matt (Misa), Terese (Alex), Andy, Casey, Juan Carlos and Andrea; sister Virginia Foss of Petersburg; many nieces and nephews; and Ovie the cat.

He was preceded in death by parents Anton and Susan Koch of Petersburg and brother Corky of Scottsbluff.

Gail was a beloved husband, cherished dad, kind “Papa” to his grandkids, and laughing uncle and friend to anyone who would bring him a pie.

Memorials may be made to The Columban Fathers Missions at www.columban.org. Cards may be mailed to Koch, P.O. Box 10891, Spokane, WA 99209.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

