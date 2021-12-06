PIERCE — Memorial services for Gabriel J. Polt, 38, Singapore, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Harvest Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Gardner will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.
Gabriel Polt died Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Singapore.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1983-2021
Gabriel John Polt was born to Steve and Carm (Halsey) Polt of Pierce on Feb. 27, 1983. He started kindergarten at rural School District 55 through sixth grade. He went to Pierce Public School in seventh grade. He graduated from Pierce High School in 2001 and then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before attending Palmer Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa.
After graduating as a doctor of chiropractic, he moved to Zagreb, Croatia, and started working in a clinic with a fellow Palmer graduate.
Gabe married Danijela Kos of Zagreb on April 13, 2012. Later, he opened his own Chiropractic Clinic (Polt Chiropractika) which he operated for several years.
Gabe and his spouse enjoyed traveling. They visited many places, such as Italy, Ireland, Germany, Norway, Budapest, Belgium, Austria, Slovenia, and many beautiful places in Croatia. They enjoyed places by the sea and loved to swim.
Gabe had many interests, including architecture. He played the trumpet and guitars. He loved playing music. Gabe developed an interest in photography and used various vintage film and digital cameras.
Both Gabe and Danijela loved their dog, ZuZu. Gabe and his spouse moved to Singapore in 2020, and he worked at Advanced Pain Centres until his passing in July 22, 2021.
Gabe is survived by his spouse, Danijela (Kos) Polt; his parents, Steve and Carm Polt; his sisters, Nan (Damian) Libengood, Erin (Patrick) Daschel, Katie (fiance’ Taylor Youngbluth) Polt and Emily (Nate) Beltz; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Art and Rose Ann Polt, and his grandfather, Darold Halsey.
