You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gabriel Polt

PIERCE — Memorial services for Gabriel J. Polt, 38, Singapore, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Harvest Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Gardner will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.

Gabriel Polt died Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Singapore.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Les Ott

Les Ott

WEST POINT — Services for Les D. Ott, 76, of Beemer are pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.

Richard Uecker

Richard Uecker

NORFOLK — Services for Richard Uecker, 66, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Richard Uecker died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Gary Appel

Gary Appel

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Gary A. Appel, 68, Hoskins, will be at a later date.

Willie Mahler

Willie Mahler

BEEMER — Services for Willie Mahler, 87, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Willie Mahler died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at his home.

Tom Larsen

Tom Larsen

NORFOLK — Services for Tom Larsen, 64, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Tom Larsen died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Madonna Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.

Ruth Brown

Ruth Brown

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret Ruth “Ruthie” (Heim) Brown, 98, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jacqueline Perry will officiate. Burial will be at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Merry Braun

Merry Braun

NORFOLK — Private services for Merry Braun, 75, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Donald Bergman

Donald Bergman

HARTINGTON — Services for Donald A. Bergman, 93, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Hartington Veterans of Foreign …

Irvin Paulsen

Irvin Paulsen

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Irvin C. Paulsen, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara