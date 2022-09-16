LINCOLN — Services for Shari R. Stonacek, 57, of Lincoln are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Shari Stonacek died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at The Monarch by Eastmont after a 3½ year battle with kidney cancer.
CONCORD — Services for Dennis E. Forsberg, 81, of Wayne, formerly of Laurel, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Concord Evangelical Free Church in Concord with the Rev. Todd Thelen officiating. Burial will be at the Concord Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel American Legion…
HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Donald C. Sidak were 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial of his cremated remains were at the Hartington City Cemetery with military rites by the Hartington VFW Post #5283.
BASSETT — Graveside memorial services for Aynsley C. Haller, 87, of Bassett will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery. Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is assisting with the arrangements.
PIERCE — Services for La Jean F. Wesemann, 78, of Pierce will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
NORFOLK — Visitation for Joyce J. (Storovich Cutshall) Mosley, 68, of Norfolk will be 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
FREMONT — Visitation services for Michael W. Daniel, 82, of Fremont, formerly of Hooper, will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. There will be no further services at this time.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.