NORFOLK — Visitation for Joyce J. (Storovich Cutshall) Mosley, 68, of Norfolk will be 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
A celebration of life will be held in the near future.
Joyce Mosley died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1954-2022
Joyce Jean Mosley, daughter of Marvin and Delores Storovich, was born July 23, 1954, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk. She attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk, graduating with an associate degree. Joyce was united in marriage to Rodger Cutshall in Norfolk. They had two children, Rodger Jeffrey “Jeff” Cutshall and Jillian Dee Cutshall.
Joyce worked as a consultant and lived in Norfolk and Great Bend, Kan., throughout her lifetime.
Joyce is survived by her children, Rodger “Jeff” Cutshall and Vistila (Stella) Cutshall of Keene, N.D.; four grandchildren; and siblings, Jerry Storovich, Judy (Tom) Leonard, Joan Strong, Jimmy Storovich, Jay Storovich, Jeff Storovich, Jan (Tom) Larson and Joey (Carrie) Storovich.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jillian; mother and father; brother Jerry; sister Judy; and brother Jeff.