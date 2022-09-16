 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Visitation for Joyce J. (Storovich Cutshall) Mosley, 68, of Norfolk will be 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

A celebration of life will be held in the near future.

Joyce Mosley died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1954-2022

Joyce Jean Mosley, daughter of Marvin and Delores Storovich, was born July 23, 1954, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk. She attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk, graduating with an associate degree. Joyce was united in marriage to Rodger Cutshall in Norfolk. They had two children, Rodger Jeffrey “Jeff” Cutshall and Jillian Dee Cutshall.

Joyce worked as a consultant and lived in Norfolk and Great Bend, Kan., throughout her lifetime.

Joyce is survived by her children, Rodger “Jeff” Cutshall and Vistila (Stella) Cutshall of Keene, N.D.; four grandchildren; and siblings, Jerry Storovich, Judy (Tom) Leonard, Joan Strong, Jimmy Storovich, Jay Storovich, Jeff Storovich, Jan (Tom) Larson and Joey (Carrie) Storovich.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jillian; mother and father; brother Jerry; sister Judy; and brother Jeff.

Tags

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

