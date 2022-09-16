CONCORD — Services for Dennis E. Forsberg, 81, of Wayne, formerly of Laurel, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Concord Evangelical Free Church in Concord with the Rev. Todd Thelen officiating. Burial will be at the Concord Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel American Legion Post #54.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue on Tuesday one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
Dennis Forsberg died Tuesday, Sept., 13, 2022, at Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.
1941-2022
Dennis Eugene Forsberg was born Feb. 10, 1941, in Wayne to Lester and Mabel (Johnson) Forsberg. When he was 3 years old, his dad passed away, just eight days after his baby brother was born and mom was still in the hospital. For the next 7 years, his family lived in the Concord and Wayne areas, and later moved to Pasadena, Calif., to be near his grandma and aunt.
When Denny was 10, his mom married Henry Johnson of Concord. There are many stories of the two brothers growing up on the Johnson farm and their shenanigans.
Denny graduated from Concord High School in 1958. He farmed with his stepdad, Henry, then served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963. After serving in the Army in the military police, he returned to the farm.
Denny married Donna Mae Peterson on June 19, 1965, at the Concord Evangelical Free Church in Concord. The couple lived and farmed near Concord. Denny was a member of the Concord Evangelical Free Church since 1960, where he held numerous church positions. To this union, three children were born: Michael in 1967, Craig in 1970 and Becky in 1978.
Starting in 1981, Denny worked fulltime for 25 years at the UNL Haskell Ag Lab near Concord as a swine technician. Following his retirement in 2006, he enjoyed building windows in his shop for Sand Creek Post & Beam in Wayne. After his spouse’s death, Denny resided at Brookdale/Kinship Pointe for five years.
Denny is survived by three children, Mike (Kim) Forsberg of Laurel, Craig Forsberg of Norfolk and Becky Forsberg of Omaha; five grandchildren, Mason, Makayla, Megan and Miles Forsberg of Laurel and Blake Forsberg of Omaha; brother Arne (Janice) Forsberg of Bow, Wash.; brother-in-law Norman (Ivalynn) Peterson of Leawood, Kan.; sister-in-law Jerene (Tim) Wickett of Omaha; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Denny is preceded in death by his parents, Lester in 1944 and Mabel in 2017; stepdad Henry in 1985; his beloved spouse Donna of 52 years in 2017; and grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials may be directed to the Forsberg family for later designation.
Pallbearers will be Mason Forsberg, Miles Forsberg, Blake Forsberg, Brian Wickett, Tim Bloom, David Fuoss, Verlin Hanson and Dave Kardell. Honorary pallbearers will be Makayla Forsberg and Megan Forsberg.