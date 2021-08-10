Private services for Fredrick Kern, 84, Nampa, Idaho, will be at a later date.
Kern died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, with complications from lung cancer at St. Luke’s hospital in Nampa.
1936-2021
He was born in Nieder-Wiesen, Germany, on Aug. 9, 1936, to Martin and Katarina Kern. He was the seventh of nine children. Fred had five brothers and three sisters.
Fred came to America via ship in 1955 at the age of 18 to work on his Aunt Anna and Uncle Adolph Arp’s dairy farm in Randolph. He couldn’t speak English at the time but learned it over the years.
Fred and Phyllis Sporleder were married on Dec. 14, 1958, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. They were blessed with six children.
Fred became a citizen of the United States in 1963. At this time, he started his own masonry business. He followed in his father’s footsteps and was a master in masonry. He worked in Texas and Idaho as a block/brick layer until he retired in 1998.
Fred’s Germany family includes sisters, Hildegard Praha of Mainz, Gerda Fattler of Saarbruken, Wilma Muller of Alzey and brother Walter Kern of Saarbrucken, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Fred is survived by his dear friend, Merla Childs of Nampa; daughters Kathy Kern of Hadar, Barb (Kirby) Marsh of Norfolk, Marj (Jeff) Heppner of Stanton, Sharlene Dvorak of Pierce and Marlene Kern of Hadar; daughter-in-law Leigha Kern of Norfolk; grandchildren Nate and Preston Marsh, both of Norfolk, Whitney (Adam) Svoboda of Springfield, Blake and Hannah Heppner of Stanton, Shawn (Steph) Dvorak and Shelton (Kortnay) Dvorak, all of Pierce, Tiffany (Gregg) Neesen of Pierce and Kody (Jackie) Kern of Norfolk; and great-grandchildren: Brooks Svoboda, Sawyer, Barron and Hudson Dvorak, Haisley and Chase Dvorak, and Cooper, Callum and Cambree Neesen.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; former spouse, Phyllis Kern; and son Fred Kern.