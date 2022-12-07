 Skip to main content
Fredrick Fehringer

LINDSAY — Services for Fredrick G. “Fred” Fehringer, 80, of Newman Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay with the Rev. Eric Olsen and Deacon Tim Preister officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by American Legion Post of Newman Grove.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.

Fredrick Fehringer died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at his home outside of Newman Grove surrounded by his loving family.

Fredrick George “Fred” Fehringer, son of Ted and Isabel (Heimann) Fehringer was born on Aug. 13, 1942, in Humphrey. Fred was baptized in Humphrey and later confirmed at Lindsay Holy Family in Lindsay. Fred attended Grant Elementary in Norfolk, until the fifth grade and then attended Lindsay Holy Family and graduated with the class of 1960.

After graduation Fred enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1960. He was stationed in Arlington, Va., as a military police officer. He was active duty in the Army until 1962 when he was honorably discharged.

On July 3, 1965, Fred was united in marriage to Verleen Preister at St. Bernard Catholic Church. From this union he was blessed with four children. Fred raised this family on the farm in Newman Grove where he worked as a livestock and grain farmer until retiring in 2020. Fred and Verleen made many memories with their family on the farm where they have lived together for 57 years.

Fred was a very active member of his church and community. He was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church, on the board of directors of the Bank of Lindsay from 1997 to present, member of the American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove, member of the 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus, on the board of directors of the Farmers Co-op from 1987-1998 and was on the board of directors of the Mid-NE Lutheran Home from 2006-2015.

Fred liked being outdoors fishing, camping and golfing. He especially loved spending time with his family. He was known to never miss a family event.

Fred is survived by his spouse, Verleen of Newman Grove; four children, Christie (Brian) Wallin of Newman Grove, Becky (Brad) Wallin of Newman Grove, Brian (Michele) Fehringer of Duncan and Chad (Kari) Fehringer of Newman Grove; 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; brothers Jim (Korene) Fehringer of Columbus, Joe (Bobbi) Fehringer of Columbus Tom (Julie) Fehringer of Lindsay and Steve (D’Ann) Fehringer of Broken Arrow, Okla.; sisters Carol (Lyle) Beckman of Overland Park, Kan., Mary Kerres of St. Paul, Minn., and Kathy (Dan) Gilsdorf of Columbus; along with many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Dick Fehringer; and two sisters, Trudy Fehringer and Linda Formanek.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

