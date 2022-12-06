Fredrick Fehringer

LINDSAY — Services for Fredrick G. Fehringer, 80, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen and Deacon Tim Preister will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove and the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Frederick Fehringer died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at his home outside of Newman Grove.
Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of the arrangements.