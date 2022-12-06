 Skip to main content
Fredrick Fehringer

LINDSAY — Services for Fredrick G. Fehringer, 80, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen and Deacon Tim Preister will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove and the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

Frederick Fehringer died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at his home outside of Newman Grove.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of the arrangements.

In other news

BEEMER — Services for Robert “Bob” Jones, 78, West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the Beemer Mennonite Church in Beemer. The Rev. Lewis Miller will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

NORFOLK — Services for Marie A. (Rix) Byram, 91, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at First Baptist Church, 404 W. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

OSMOND — Services for Carolyn Schmit, 80, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. The Rev. Stanley Schmit and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the cemetery in Osmond.

NORFOLK — Services for Marie A. (Rix) Byram, 91, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at First Baptist Church, 404 W. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

NELIGH — Services for Goldie J. Bowman, 88, Elgin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Antelope County Fair Building in Neligh. Burial will be in Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.

STUART —  Military graveside services for Diane (Eilola) Papke, 76, Norfolk, formerly of Chambers, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Stuart Community Cemetery in Stuart. Military honors will be provided by the Stuart American Legion Post 115.

NORFOLK — Services for Marie A. Byram, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Marie Byram died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at The Monarch by Eastmont in Lincoln.

VERDIGRE — Services for Donald Pavlik, 87, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Donald Pavlik died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre in Creighton.

GENOA — Private services for Baker J. Wilcox, infant son of Chelsea and Jason, will be conducted. Burial will be in Friends Cemetery in Genoa.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

