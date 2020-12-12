Fredie Bird

NORFOLK — Public visitation for Fredie L. Bird, 85, of Wisner, formerly of Norfolk, will be 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. A private family service will be at 2 p.m.
He died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the Wisner Care Center.
1935-2020
Services will be live streamed on the Home for Funerals Facebook page.
Fredie was born in Wisner on May 20, 1935, the son of Fred and Verna (Schuldt) Bird. He was baptized on March 10, 1940, and confirmed on April 2, 1950, at St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church near Pender. He attended high school in Pender.
On June 5, 1955, Fredie married the love of his life, Arlene Hermelbracht, and they had four children. Together, they farmed near Pender. In 1969, they moved to West Point and continued to farm and loved to go camping and occasionally sneak off to the casino.
Fredie served on the school board for District 22 as the treasurer. He also served five years on the milk board of American Milk Producers Incorporated (AMPI).
Fredie and Arlene moved to Norfolk in 1999 when Arlene became ill. Fredie has lived at the Wisner Care Center since June 2018.
Fredie is survived by his four children, Roxanne (Brian) Ellis of Norfolk, Scott Bird of Wisner, Pam Lamer (Wes Buck) of Albion and Tina Bird of Lyons; 10 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; sisters Lila (Erwin) Nelson of Lyons, Sandra (Leonard) Wintermote of Elm Creek, Betty (Steve) Mayberry of Elk Creek, Mo.; and his brother Randy (Kathy) Bird of Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, parents and granddaughter Bridget Marr. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.