WAYNE — Services for Frederick A. “Fritz” Temme, 93, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Frederick Temme died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at his home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1930-2023
Frederick August “Fritz” Charles Temme was born March 29, 1930, to Henry and Anna (Vahlkamp) Temme in Wayne. He was baptized at Theophilus Lutheran Church in Winside and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Fritz was a lifetime member of Grace Lutheran and served his congregation in many different leadership roles. Fritz attended school through the eighth grade, later receiving his GED while serving in the military and was awarded an honorary diploma from Wayne High School in 2002.
Fritz was united in marriage to Joann Wert on Aug. 26, 1951, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wayne. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 and was a member of American Legion Post 43.
Fritz and Joann farmed and operated a dairy north of Wayne following his service in the Army. He continued to be actively involved in day to day work at the farm for many years after moving to Wayne in 1986.
Fritz served as a district officer, director and corporate board member for the Associated Milk Producers Cooperative, board member and chairman of the Nebraska Dairy Council, and vice chairman of the Nebraska Dairy Industry Development board.
Locally he served on the Wayne County Extension Board, Wayne County Farm Bureau Board, County Soil and Water Board and the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board.
Fritz is survived by his spouse, Joann; children Karen Temme of Wahoo, Doug (Mary) Temme of Wayne and Judy (Rich) Poehlman of Wayne; grandchildren Ann (Conner) Rocole, John (Molly) Temme, Lisa Temme, Todd (Kim) Poehlman, Matt (Jaimy) Poehlman and Tyler Poehlman; eight great-grandchildren; sisters Esther Ekberg Brader of Norfolk, Caroline Caauwe of Lincoln, Gladys Juhlin of Norfolk and Wilma Bartels of Wakefield; brother Roland (Hiroko) Temme of Lincoln; and nieces and nephews.
Fritz was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter-in-law Courtney Poehlman; brothers Victor and Richard Temme; sisters Marcella Temme, Dorothea Grosse and Alma Temme; brothers-in-law Willard Bartels, Harvey Brader, Don Caauwe, Harold Ekberg, Harvey Grosse and Russ Juhlin; and sister-in-law Judy Owens Temme.
Memorials may be directed to the Temme family for later designation.