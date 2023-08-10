WAYNE — Services for Frederick A. “Fritz” Temme, 93, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Frederick Temme died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at his home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
Tags
In other news
WINSIDE — Harry R. Colwell, 85, Winside, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at his home in Winside.
NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy G. Richmond, 101, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Dorothy Richmond died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Susan K. Hoppel, 76, Lincoln, will be at noon on Friday, Aug. 11, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
LEIGH — James “Jim” Wahl, 61, Leigh, died at his home southwest of Leigh on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis E. (Lackas) Titman, 101, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Susan K. (Pierson) Hoppel, 76, Lincoln, will be at noon on Friday, Aug. 11, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Robert J. Sutherland, 72, Coleridge, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NEWCASTLE — Leonard J. Hoesing, 70, Newcastle, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.