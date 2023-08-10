 Skip to main content
Frederick Temme

WAYNE — Services for Frederick A. “Fritz” Temme, 93, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Frederick Temme died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at his home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.

Harry Colwell

WINSIDE — Harry R. Colwell, 85, Winside, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at his home in Winside.

Dorothy Richmond

NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy G. Richmond, 101, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Dorothy Richmond died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center.

Keith Koch

CROFTON — Keith Koch, 57, Crofton, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, after battling cancer.

Susan Hoppel

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Susan K. Hoppel, 76, Lincoln, will be at noon on Friday, Aug. 11, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

James Wahl

LEIGH — James “Jim” Wahl, 61, Leigh, died at his home southwest of Leigh on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

Phyllis Titman

NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis E. (Lackas) Titman, 101, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Susan Hoppel

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Susan K. (Pierson) Hoppel, 76, Lincoln, will be at noon on Friday, Aug. 11, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Robert Sutherland

HARTINGTON — Robert J. Sutherland, 72, Coleridge, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Leonard Hoesing

NEWCASTLE — Leonard J. Hoesing, 70, Newcastle, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

