Frederick Otten

NORFOLK — Services for longtime Norfolk banker Frederick E. “Fred” Otten, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Gordon Cemetery in Gordon.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Otten died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Memorials can be sent to Mission Central in Mapleton, Iowa, or Lutheran High Northeast in Norfolk.
1936-2021
Fred was born on Dec. 25, 1936, rural Pilger, the son of John and Emilie (Heermann) Otten. He was raised on the family farm. He attended rural school and graduated from Pilger High School.
Fred entered the U.S. Army and served from 1956 to 1963. After his honorable discharge, Fred graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
He was employed by Swift Company in Kansas City prior to him beginning his banking career in Gordon.
On July 14, 1961, Fred married Judith Forster at St. Matthew’s in rural Pilger.
In 1970, Fred began working at the Commercial State Bank of Hoskins in Hoskins. Later, that bank became Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust, of which Fred was the owner and president.
Fred is survived by his spouse of 60 years; five sons, David (Danele) Otten of Maryville, Ill., their children, Dawn, Dustin, Danae and Daniel; Mark (Kim) Otten of Raleigh, N.C., their children, Jonathan and Bennett; Jarvis (Lora) Otten of Norfolk, their children, Coty and Cole; Eric (Kim) Otten of Omaha, their children, Nathaniel, Matthew and Joanna; and Aaron (Rebecca) Otten of Norfolk, their children, Madeline, Cheyenne and Paige; and a daughter, Denise (John) Batcher of Valley, and their children, Tyke and Riggs.
He also is survived by three brothers, Clem Otten of Greensboro, N.C., Arnold Otten of York, John Otten of Fibre, Mich.; two sisters, Doris (Dick) Benal of Wahoo and Mary (Stan) Henderson of Waukee, Iowa; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by a son, Timothy; two sisters, Gertude Clausen and Ruth Taylor; and two brothers, Martin Otten and Franklin Otten.
